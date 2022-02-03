Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Duplex catches fire on Stone Road in Kilgore

Duplex fire in Kilgore
Duplex fire in Kilgore((Source: KLTV))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire Thursday morning. It happened about 6 a.m. in the 3500 block of Stone Road.

According to the Kilgore Fire Department. one side of a duplex was on fire. It was vacant although the other side had occupants. They were able to put the fire out before it spread to the other side.

There was no electricity on the damaged side but power was cut to the other side which had water and smoke damage. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Gregg County Fire Marshals office. The fire was across the street from KFD Station 3 so response time was quick.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

