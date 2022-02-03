City of Tyler responds to winter weather, urges residents to stay home

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Tyler is responding to the current winter storm. Freezing rain and sleet are predicted to continue throughout the day and into Friday. Residents are advised to be cautious and aware of freezing rain, sleet, snow and temperatures below freezing.

EMERGENCY SERVICES

Emergency services are available to residents of Tyler, including personnel in the Fire, Police, Streets, Water, Sewer and Traffic.

Emergency service capabilities are at full strength and City departments are in frequent communication with each other to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place.

ROADWAYS

Residents are urged to stay home and only go out if necessary. Motorists should drive slowly and increase the distance between vehicles.

The City Streets Department is operating three sanding trucks and has staff working 24/7 to sand the roads to keep them open for first responders and emergency crews.

Priorities for sanding are overpasses, bridges and hospital emergency room entrances. One round of deicing has been completed. Crews did not report any icy areas.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for sanding State highways including Broadway, Loop 323, Interstate-20 and Toll 49. Smith County Road and Bridge crews are responsible for County Roads.

Crews are also on standby to clear fallen trees from roadways. Residents are advised to keep their distance from the trucks so the crews can do their jobs safely.

Residents can report flooded streets, potholes, sinkholes, downed trees, stormwater issues and drainage issues using the free “MyTyler” phone App or by calling the Streets Department at (903) 531-1393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000 during non-business hours.

The newly installed Advanced Traffic Management System allows for real-time warnings and alerts of traffic signal outages at the majority of signalized intersections. No issues with traffic signals have been reported. If intersections lose power and are dark, they should be treated as all-way stops.

Residents can report traffic signal outages by calling the Tyler Police Department non-emergency number at (903) 531-1000.

UTILITIES

All essential City Services including water and wastewater services will continue to operate at full capacity.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has issued a Watch effective through Sunday, Feb. 6 as winter weather moves into Texas. ERCOT is forecasting high energy demand for the duration of the winter weather. On Friday, Jan. 28, ERCOT issued an Operating Condition Notice (OCN) to the electricity market for extreme winter weather. ERCOT projects to have sufficient generation to meet the high demand for electricity.

Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.

CITY OFFICES AND FACILITIES

City of Tyler offices and facilities will open at 10 a.m., provided roadways are clear and it is safe to do so. Final determinations will be made Friday morning.

SOLID WASTE

The City of Tyler Solid Waste will check road conditions the morning of Friday, Feb. 4 to determine if routes will be collected. If road conditions permit, crews will complete scheduled trash pick-ups and complete routes missed due to the weather.

For the latest updates, please download the Tyler Talks Trash App, call (903) 531-1388, check local news channels or the City of Tyler’s website and social media pages.

PARKS AND RECREATION

The water to the water fountains and bathrooms at all parks and trails has been turned off. Bathrooms will be closed for the duration of the inclement weather.

TYLER POUNDS REGIONAL AIRPORT

All arrivals and departures from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport for Thursday, Feb. 3 have been canceled. Passengers can visit www.AA.com or call 1-800-433-7300 to check the status of their flights and find the most current American Airlines flight information.

TYLER TRANSIT

Tyler Transit will be operating reduced operating hours on Thursday, Feb. 3 and Friday, Feb. 4 due to predicted dangerous road conditions.

Thursday, Feb. 3: Service will end at 6 p.m. with all routes’ last trips to begin at 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4: Service will have a delayed start and begin to run at 10 a.m.

Paratransit customers with trips scheduled during non-operating hours will be notified and trips will be rescheduled by our dispatchers. If you have any questions, please contact our office at (903) 533-8057.

