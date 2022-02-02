Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies today with increasing rain chances through the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s today, but we’ll likely see those highs earlier in the afternoon as usual. Tonight, the much-anticipated winter weather event begins to unfold. I’ll start out by saying that most activities/travel in East Texas should be ok for tonight, at least before 10PM. Of course, it is up to you to make the best decision for your situation. That said, today is your last day to complete preparations before sub-freezing temperatures and winter precipitation arrive.

Early tomorrow morning, widespread showers that move in this evening will transition over to freezing rain, sleet, and maybe snow. The greatest precip. concern for the majority of ETX is freezing rain and ice, where up to a quarter of an inch could be possible, with closer to three fourths or an inch in Hunt County and areas to the northwest. As far as snow goes, up to an inch will be possible in western and northwestern areas, it will not be the widespread form of precipitation that falls. Through the day tomorrow, we will continue to see a mix of rain and winter precipitation, largely depending on location and temperature. Around sunrise, we’ll be in the low 30s, with temps dropping into the 20s by the afternoon. Anything that falls and sticks to the ground will likely remain frozen until at least Friday afternoon. Road conditions will vary; however, I would plan on not being able to leave the house until Saturday afternoon - worst case scenario. Once we get to Saturday, temperatures will warm above freezing across East Texas and this mess should be behind us for the most part. Please stay warm and safe this week. Your First Alert Weather Team has you covered, we’ll keep you informed and ahead of the storm.

