Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: SWEPCO prepping for coming winter storm; 600 employees on call

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talked with SWEPCO’s Mark Robinson Wednesday about what they’re doing in preparation for the winter storm.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talked with SWEPCO’s Mark Robinson Wednesday about what they’re doing in preparation for the winter storm.

Robinson, a spokesman for Southwestern Electric Company, said they will have 600 workers on standby when the winter storm hits East Texas. He said they will include line, forestry, and support personnel. He added they have brought in some additional resources, and all of their resources will stay local for the time being.

“If this storm passes us by, we’ll send those resources somewhere else,” Robinson said.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police are investigating after a body was found near Trane Technologies.
Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Overton train incident
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Missing Smith County teen has been found, is receiving medical treatment
The Longview Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a Texas...
Early morning fire heavily damges Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview

Latest News

Hazardous driving conditions expected for East Texas with freezing rain, sleet
Check presentation
WEBXTRA: CenterPoint Energy makes $25K donation for Kilgore College nursing facility
WEBXTRA: CenterPoint Energy makes $25K donation for Kilgore College nursing facility
WEBXTRA: CenterPoint Energy makes $25K donation for Kilgore College nursing facility
WEBXTRA: SWEPCO storm preps