WEBXTRA: SWEPCO prepping for coming winter storm; 600 employees on call

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talked with SWEPCO’s Mark Robinson Wednesday about what they’re doing in preparation for the winter storm.

Robinson, a spokesman for Southwestern Electric Company, said they will have 600 workers on standby when the winter storm hits East Texas. He said they will include line, forestry, and support personnel. He added they have brought in some additional resources, and all of their resources will stay local for the time being.

“If this storm passes us by, we’ll send those resources somewhere else,” Robinson said.

We'll have more on this story later today.

