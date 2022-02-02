Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas customers head to hardware stores for freeze prevention

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The threat of a hard freeze is looming, and East Texans are headed to area hardware stores to get anything that will help them be prepared.

Places like Ace Hardware in Hawkins and Longview have seen increased traffic from customers looking for generators, pipe insulation, flashlights, batteries, and more.

Texans’ memory of “snowmaggedon” from last February is pushing consumers to prioritize preparing for a power loss or water pipes freezing.

Hawkins Ace Hardware owner, Paul Stevens, talks about a new invention that may save people thousands of dollars in water pipe repairs.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

