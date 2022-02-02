Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: CenterPoint Energy makes $25K donation for Kilgore College nursing facility
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Kilgore City Manager Josh Selleck, Kilgore College President Dr. Brenda Kays, District Director of CenterPoint Energy John Seale, and Kilgore Mayor Ronnie Spradlin about a CenterPoint check presentation of $25,000 for the use in completion of Kilgore College’s nursing facility.

