TxDOT begins treating roadways in anticipation of expected winter weather

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - TxDOT is pretreating Lufkin’s tier one roads, major highways, overpasses, bridges, and elevated surfaces Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of the upcoming winter weather. TxDOT representative Rhonda Oaks said they will re-treat some of the roadways later in the week if needed.

“Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night, our guys will go on 24-hour shifts. We will monitor those roadways throughout the night for any frozen patches, areas that might refreeze, so that we can keep those roadways open and safe,” Oaks said.

TxDOT pretreated with a brine solution on US 59 North and South, US 96, US 87, and all of the major roadways in the nine county TxDOT Lufkin district.

“In those county roads and those rural areas, they will not be pretreated. We want drivers to be careful and alert for those icy patches and drive to the weather conditions because that is very important,” Oaks said.

Oaks said she does not think Thursday and Friday’s weather will be as extreme as last year’s February freeze, but she said Deep East Texas may see some freezing rain and low temperatures.

“When the weather is really bad, if there is ice on the roads, we discourage driving until the temperatures do get above freezing. But if you have to drive, slow down. Stay off your brakes, stay alert,” Oaks said.

For more information on where to find resources to ensure you are taking the safest route you can go to drivetexas.org

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.