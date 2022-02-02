Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tomato Republic, film about Jacksonville politics, may be bound for Broadway

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Jeff Chavez
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Rob Gowin, who was the main focus of the Tomato Republic and Mayoral Candidate in the Jacksonville mayoral race, spoke with KLTV about the idea of the film being turned into a Broadway musical.

“You know, the playwrights and the musical writers...all those people are in place and they are working,” Gowin said.

Gown is the focal character of the Jacksonville-based documentary, “Tomato Republic.”

The film chronicled the 2013 mayoral race in that city, when three men ran for the office. It was well-received nationwide on the film festival circuit. Now in 2022, the producers, headed by Jacksonville native Jenna Jackson, want to turn the film into a Broadway musical. They feel the tone of the documentary would fit well into today’s political climate.

“The Tomato Republic documentary still resonates with people. I mean, you get into the whole acceptance of a different lifestyle. You get into the whole...the political paradigms where, you know, we had three totally different candidates, all running for the same spot. We all walked away friends,” Gowin said, adding that he would consider playing himself, if asked.

You can find The Tomato Republic streaming on various streaming services.

Previous article: Tomato Republic screening in East Texas theaters

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police are investigating after a body was found near Trane Technologies.
Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Hazardous road conditions possible for upcoming First Alert Weather Days
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Overton train incident

Latest News

Tomato Republic headed to Broadway? KLTV
Tomato Republic, film about Jacksonille politics, may be headed to Broadway
TxDot distributes brine solution on major roadways.
TxDOT begins treating roadways in anticipation of expected winter weather
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Athletes That Care
‘Athletes That Care’ donates filled backpacks to children going into foster care