Texas House candidate Paulette Carson talks priorities in running for 17th District seat

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Paulette Carson is a Republican running to be the next representative in the Texas House of Representatives’ 17th District. Carson spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler on Wednesday afternoon about how her background as an activist has prepared her for this moment and how traveling abroad to Europe inspired her to take action in the fight against Communism. She also talked about how her faith guides her candidacy and how she plans to hold President Biden accountable for issues such as growing supply chain problems.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.