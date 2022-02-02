Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Six charged after SWAT standoff in Temple

TOP: 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison. BOTTOM: 29-year-old Brittany Lee Bruggman, 33-year-old Shane Pugh, and 33-year-old Christopher Gillespey(Bell County Detention Center website)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police on Tuesday announced six people were charged after a SWAT standoff Monday morning at the residence at 5005 Charter Oak Drive.

Billy Townsend, 61, is charged with two counts of theft of property and a count of criminal trespass.

Robyn South, 58, is charged with fraudulent use of identifying information.

Kelly Gene Davison, 47, was arrested on a blue warrant.

Brittany Lee Bruggman, 29, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.

Shain Pugh, 33, was charged with criminal trespass and failure to identify/providing false information.

Christopher Gillespey, 33, is charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

The standoff began when police showed up at the home with a warrant to search for firearms and narcotics. A man and a woman barricaded themselves inside and refused to come out for three hours, police said.

The Killeen Police Department’s SWAT offered support during the standoff and deployed multiple rounds of chemical munition, which forced the man and the woman out.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, police said.

The case is active and under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 of the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

