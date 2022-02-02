Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Search for missing 4-year-old boy continues in Virginia

The search for Codi Bigsby becomes dire as temperatures dip into the 30s. (Source: WTKR/Hampton Police/CNN)
By WTKR staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WTKR) - The search for Codi Bigsby is becoming dire as temperatures dip into the 30s.

The 4-year-old was reported missing on Monday morning by his father who Hampton police are now questioning, saying his timeline of the boy’s disappearance doesn’t add up.

Codi’s parents are now considered persons of interest.

“The investigation does not indicate that he was abducted. There’s just no reason to believe it,” said Chief Mark Talbot of Hampton Police Department.

Police were knocking on doors talking to those in the Buckroe Point apartment townhomes community where neighbors say Codi lived with his three siblings.

Investigators continuing their search in the air and on foot.

Veronica Robertson, who lives in the neighborhood, was among the many volunteers helping to search for the little boy.

“He could be anywhere,” she said.

Armed with a backpack full of supplies, 9-year-old Kautier Brown said he is also determined to find little Codi.

“Even if its cold out here, I’m still going to search for him,” he said.

“I just hope they find him. I hope they find him safely,” Robertson said.

Copyright 2022 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police are investigating after a body was found near Trane Technologies.
Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Overton train incident
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Missing Smith County teen has been found, is receiving medical treatment
The Longview Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a Texas...
Early morning fire heavily damges Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 cops in Floyd death delayed by COVID-19 diagnosis
President Joe Biden is committing to reduce the cancer death rate by 50% over the next 25 years.
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years
New satellite images show significant military deployments along the Ukrainian border.
Biden sending more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension