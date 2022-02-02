Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

NASA plans to retire International Space Station by crashing it into ocean

NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.
NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by crashing it into the Pacific Ocean.(Source: NASA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA will retire the International Space Station after its third decade in orbit.

The agency is planning to crash the ISS into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean in January 2031.

The area, known as Point Nemo, has been the crash site for hundreds of pieces of space debris over the years.

Orbiting 227 nautical miles above Earth, the ISS has been a temporary home to more than 200 astronauts from 19 countries since hosting its first crew in 2000.

Without the ISS, NASA will rely on the private sector to help continue scientific research in space.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police are investigating after a body was found near Trane Technologies.
Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Overton train incident
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Missing Smith County teen has been found, is receiving medical treatment
The Longview Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a Texas...
Early morning fire heavily damges Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview

Latest News

This image shows $100 bills.
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
In this photo provided by the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, is a wandering chicken that...
Wandering hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area
Brian Flores accused the NFL of racial discrimination. (WPLG, GETTY IMAGES, U.S. DISTRICT COURT...
Fired NFL coach Flores sues league, teams for alleged racial bias
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over next 25 years