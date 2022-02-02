Murder Trial Day 6: Sentencing phase begins final stretch for Kristian Perdomo

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The third day of sentencing in the murder trial of Kristian Perdomo began with state prosecutors calling William McClain to testify. McClain is currently a medical examiner in Nashville, TN but performed the autopsy on Jerome Jones on Dec. 17, 2018 in Smith County.

McClain testified that Jones did not die instantly via the gunshot wounds he suffered. His death was ruled a homicide.

McClain then testified to the defense that the toxicology screen showed that alcohol and cocaine were in Jones’ blood shortly before his death. The state asked if this report would have any affect on the cause of death, which McClain said it would not.

The state then called Greg Williams, a Tyler Police Department investigator, to the stand. Williams was assigned to investigate the death of Bradley Brockman, who Perdomo was convicted of murdering. Williams said they conducted a search of Perdomo’s home following his arrest. Williams said one item of interest they discovered was rap lyrics, which the state points out include the lines “I am for the brain. Chopper in my hand, I aim for the brain.” When asked by the defense where those lyrics were found or who wrote them, Williams said he did not know.

The state’s net witness was Det. Josh Hill, who previously worked for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. Hill testified that the murder of Joel Sevilla might be related to one or more homicides given the similarities between it and the murder of Mario Guzman, which took place the day before, both of which involved the victim being shot in the head using Federal .380 caliber ammunition in the doorway of their residence, all within a 24 hour span. Hill then confirms similarities between those homicides and the killing of Bennie Jackson, noting that it was clear to law enforcement investigators that these incidents shared a suspect. Hill described similarities between those homicides and the murder of Brockman, noting that the same murder weapon used in that incident was the same to four previous homicides.

