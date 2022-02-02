Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some dense fog around the area and temperatures are mild in the 50s this morning.  The cold front looks to arrive this afternoon, which means high temperatures in the 60s will happen early in the day with falling temperatures this afternoon.  Rain moves in by this evening and could be heavy at times.  As temperatures continue to fall overnight to near freezing, rain will transition to freezing rain by tomorrow morning.  Freezing rain and sleet will continue most of the day Thursday with accumulations up to half an inch in parts of East Texas.  Travel will be hazardous by the end of the day especially on bridges and overpasses.  The wintry mix comes to an end Thursday night but accumulations will stick around through Friday morning.  Any brief melting Friday afternoon will refreeze Friday night into early Saturday morning.  Warmer temperatures will melt everything this weekend.

