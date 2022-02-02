Jacksonville police arrest man accused of ongoing child sexual abuse

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police officers arrested a 30-year-old man last week in connection with allegations that he sexually abused a child under the age of 14 multiple times over a several-year period starting in 2018.

Jerson Tacam, of Jacksonville, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Jan. 28 on a felony continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 charge. He posted bail on a bond amount of $50,000 and was released from jail on Monday.

Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said his department received a report of a possible child sexual assault on March 21, 2021. After JPD officers took the initial report, a detective took the case over.

During an interview at the police department, Tacam admitted to committing the crime, Williams said. Tacam was arrested at the police department and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.