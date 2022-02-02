Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jacksonville police arrest man accused of ongoing child sexual abuse

Jerson Tacam (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Jerson Tacam (Source: Cherokee County Jail)(Cherokee County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police officers arrested a 30-year-old man last week in connection with allegations that he sexually abused a child under the age of 14 multiple times over a several-year period starting in 2018.

Jerson Tacam, of Jacksonville, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Jan. 28 on a felony continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 charge. He posted bail on a bond amount of $50,000 and was released from jail on Monday.

Jacksonville Police Chief Joe Williams said his department received a report of a possible child sexual assault on March 21, 2021. After JPD officers took the initial report, a detective took the case over.

During an interview at the police department, Tacam admitted to committing the crime, Williams said. Tacam was arrested at the police department and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police are investigating after a body was found near Trane Technologies.
Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Missing Smith County teen has been found, is receiving medical treatment
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Overton train incident
The Longview Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a Texas...
Early morning fire heavily damges Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview

Latest News

Texas Power Preps
Texas Power Preps
Elderly woman dies 2 weeks after wreck when setting sun impaired vision in Wood County
SWEPCO's Mark Robinson talks to KLTV's Jamey Boyum about how the company is preparing for the...
SWEPCO, Upshur Rural prepping for coming winter storm; 600 employees on call
Juan Aguilar (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Deputies arrest Alto man for alleged child porn uploads