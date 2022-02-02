Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Huntsville resident marks 107th birthday with surprise gathering at retirement community

Say happy birthday to this longtime Huntsville resident.
Photo of Lois Wiemann from the 1940's
Photo of Lois Wiemann from the 1940's(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Lois Wiemann, the daughter of covered wagon-bound homesteaders and a Huntsville resident, is celebrating a huge milestone few ever reach.

The Walker County resident turned 107 years old Tuesday at her home at the Creekside Senior Living Community.

Wiemann was born in Chugwater, Wyoming, in 1915 and has lived through two pandemics, two world wars, the great depression, and many more of life’s historical moments.

Wiemann’s family marked the occasion with a surprise gathering at the Creekside Senior Living Community Tuesday.

“She was the daughter of homesteaders from Nebraska who arrived by covered wagon,” said her son, Roy. “She married a military man, raised a family, and worked on Army and Air Force bases. Later, she took a federal job. She loved her family and did all she could for us.”

“She’s lived through two pandemics, two world wars, the Great Depression, and so much more,” her son said. “That’s a lot of life we’re celebrating.”

Wiemann believes the secret to a long life is a Pepsi every day along with a daily scoop of Blue Bell chocolate ice cream.

Happy Birthday Ms. Wiemann! Click the link to read more about her incredible life and learn what she says is the key to longevity. Pepsi

Posted by Creekside Retirement Community on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

