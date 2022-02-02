Hiway 80 Rescue Mission prepares for extra people as winter weather approaches

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - With temperatures expected to drop over the next 24-48 hours, Hiway 80 Rescue Missions is making preparations for those who want to seek shelter from the elements.

Mats, blankets and pillows are being set up in their day room. Usually there are 100 men at the men’s shelter and around 40 women at the women’s shelter. They are expecting around 200 people between the men and women’s shelters for the two nights of when temperatures drop below freezing.

“At times like this, we got mats that we put out in our day room in the floor. We have even at times had to clear tables up in the dinning room and then sleep people there. We’ll have somebody awake around the clock if somebody decides at 2 o’clock in the morning it’s gotten too cold and they want to come in, doors will be open we will have a mat and a blanket ready,” said Brian Livingston, Executive Director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.

No one will be turned away if they need a place to stay.. The mission says they will find accomadations for them.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.