Harrison County man gets 40 years for child pornography

Kenneth Bellomy Jr., 44 of Diana
Kenneth Bellomy Jr., 44 of Diana(Harrison County Jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man from Diana has pleaded guilty and received a 40-year sentence for child pornography.

In Dec. 2020, Collin County investigators notified DPS of a potential case involving child pornography.

A search warrant was executed at Kenneth Bellomy’s home in Diana. Seven electronic devices were seized, and thousands of images and videos of child pornography were found on the devices.

Subpoenas were obtained and identifying information was discovered to connect the IP address used to download these images and videos to Kenneth Bellomy.

Bellomy admitted to possessing child pornography. The offense is a second-degree felony and Bellomy pleaded to 40 years.

