Gilmer woman dies in 2-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed and another injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Upshur County.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Astro was traveling north on US 271 directly behind Verna Harris, 49, of Gilmer. Harris apparently slowed, preparing to turn left in to a private drive on the west side of US 271. The driver of the Astro failed to control speed and struck Harris’ vehicle.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

