Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gilmer woman dies in 2-vehicle crash Monday afternoon

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed and another injured in a Monday afternoon crash in Upshur County.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Astro was traveling north on US 271 directly behind Verna Harris, 49, of Gilmer. Harris apparently slowed, preparing to turn left in to a private drive on the west side of US 271. The driver of the Astro failed to control speed and struck Harris’ vehicle.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police are investigating after a body was found near Trane Technologies.
Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Overton train incident
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Missing Smith County teen has been found, is receiving medical treatment
The Longview Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a Texas...
Early morning fire heavily damges Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
14-year-old charged in connection with sibling’s shooting death in Henderson County
Kristian Perdomo
Murder Trial Day 6: Sentencing phase begins final stretch for Kristian Perdomo
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Foggy this morning
A decorated donation drop-box sits at the entrance of the East Texas Professional Credit Union...
East Texas CASA organizations to benefit from multi-county shoe drive