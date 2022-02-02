Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fort Hood will be closed Thursday

FILE
FILE((AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Senior Commander has authorized the closure of III Corps and Fort Hood on Thursday, February 3, 2022, due to the freezing rain and sleet expected to result in icy roadways.

The Army post said “mission essential personnel” must still “report for the duty in accordance with their supervisory chain.”

As for CYSS Child Care Programs, the Fort Hood CDC will open for mission essential personnel, the post said.

Fort Hood resident can listen to the current weather situation or information alerts by dialing (254) 287-6700.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
14-year-old charged in connection with sibling’s shooting death in Henderson County
Gilmer woman dies in 2-vehicle crash Monday afternoon
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Hazardous driving conditions expected for East Texas with freezing rain, sleet
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Missing Smith County teen has been found, is receiving medical treatment

Latest News

East Texas customers bombarding hardware stores for freeze prevention items
Lufkin City Hall and the Economic Development Department is where the primary planning for...
Lufkin Forward project continues into the next phase
As the cost of groceries surge, more East Texans are turning to food banks to have food to eat.
East Texas food bank partners with Bethel Bible Church to help feed community
Kristian Perdomo
Murder Trial Day 6: Kristian Perdomo gets life in prison for 2018 murder
SWEPCO's Mark Robinson talks to KLTV's Jamey Boyum about how the company is preparing for the...
SWEPCO, Upshur Rural prepping for coming winter storm; 600 employees on call