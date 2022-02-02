Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Days for Thursday and Friday due to Ice on Roadways...Hazardous Driving Conditions. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for much of the western and northern sections of East Texas on a line and NW from Crockett to Tyler to Mt. Pleasant. Freezing Rain/Sleet and some snow is possible if not likely during the day on Thursday. Ice Amounts of .25″ are expected in the Warned area with a few locations, over NW counties, getting near to .50″ of ice. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several East Texas Counties as well with a chance for <.10″ of an inch of accumulating ice during the day on Thursday. Hazardous Driving Conditions are expected in the Warned area, especially on Bridges and Overpasses and lesser traveled roadways. Please, if possible, stay home tomorrow and Friday morning as the most difficult driving conditions are expected at these times. The precipitation today and early tomorrow, for most areas, should be liquid precipitation. The changeover is expected to begin late tonight over the far NW counties in East Texas, then gradually moving eastward and southward during the day. Overnight Thursday/Friday morning, everyone will be below freezing, so anything moisture on roadways will likely freeze over causing a continuation of hazardous driving conditions. The precipitation ends overnight Thursday, with no rain expected, or anything else, through the middle part of next week. Low temperatures are likely to remain in the lower 20s from Friday to Monday, warming into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s on Friday, warming into the middle 40s on Saturday and then warming into the 50s by Monday. Please remain Weather Alert over the next few days and please stay with KLTV/KTRE and our Weather Apps for more information on the Wintery Weather Ahead!!! Stay Alert!!!

