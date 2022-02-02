Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Now: State Rep. Matt Schaefer talks about why he is running for re-election

District 6 State Rep. Matt Schaefer spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about why he is running for re-election during an interview Wednesday morning.
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - District 6 State Rep. Matt Schaefer, (R-Tyler) spoke to East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler about why he is running for re-election during an interview Wednesday morning.

Schaefer, a retired U.S. Navy Reserve lieutenant commander who served in Afghanistan, was elected to represent Texas House District 6 in November of 2012 after he beat incumbent Leo Berman in the Republican primary. Self-employed, Schaeffer is now self-employed in real estate and law, according to his campaign website.

Schaefer will be facing Charles Turner, a retired teacher and school bus driver, in the Republican primary in March. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Cody J. Grace, an IT consultant, in the general election in November, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

Texas House District 6 includes Smith County.

“I feel like we’ve accomplished some things, but there is more work to be done,” Schaefer said in response to a question about why he is seeking re-election. “We definitely want to be pushing back against President Biden’s harmful policies that are hurting Texans, particularly dealing with the border and illegal immigration and his positions on the Second Amendment.”

Schaefer said Biden has also implemented regulations on the oil and gas industry that will hurt the Lone Star State’s workers in that field.

“We have a lot more work to do,” Schaefer said. “I want to continue standing up for conservative principles down in Austin.”

Schaefer also talked about the multiple special sessions that took place after the previous session of the Texas Legislature.

For the full interview, click the video above.

