East Texas athletes participate in National Signing Day
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many athletes in East Texas are waking up this morning with the hope of signing to a National University with hopes of becoming collegiate athletes.
Tyler Legacy
- Donavan Jordan - Lamar University, Football
Excited to honor @DonavanJordan6 as he signs with @LamarFootball this morning! @CoachJoeWillis #recruiTLegacy pic.twitter.com/KZsbGZsvV1— TylerLegacyRedRaidersFB💥 (@TylerLegacyFB) February 2, 2022
- Colleen Gilliland- Little Rock, Arkansas, Soccer
Nacogdoches
- Julia Bray- Shriener University, Soccer
Jacksonville
- Derrion Hinton - East Central Oklahoma
- Kalvin Bryant- Southwest Oklahoma
- Aiden Gay - East Texas Baptist University
Gladewater
- DJ Allen - Texas Christian University
- JaKiyah Bell - Kilgore College, Basketball
Gilmer
Newton
- DeAnthony Gatson - Louisiana Tech
Tatum
- Summer Dancy-Vasquez - North Central Texas College, Volleyball
- Jayden Boyd - Lamar University, Football
- Jackson Richardson - Harding University, Football
Tyler High
- KaDarius Tave- Kilgore College, Football
- Eli Holt
- JaKyron Lacy
Rusk
- Heston Kelly - Stephen. F. Austin University, Football
Kilgore
- Alex Chavez - Missouri Southern University
- Chris McGhee - Southern Nazarene University
- Jermaine Roney - Fort Hayes State University
Chapel Hill
- Solomon Macfoy - Midwestern
- JK Davis - South Eastern University
- Devin Howland - East Texas Baptist University
- Ladainian Mosley - East Texas Baptist University
- Brach Dyer - East Texas Baptist University
- Izaya Brooks - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
- Jatavion Watson - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Bullard
- Kade Verden - Lamar University, Football
- Jaden Jeter - Nicholls State University, Soccer
- Kaylee Paul - Stephen F. Austin State University, Softball
Marshall
- Emily Blalock – East Texas Baptist University, Cheer
- Isaiah Alexander – Pittsburg State University, Football
- Frank (Buck) Buchanan IV – Louisiana Tech University, Football
- Terrell Davis – Hardin Simmons University, Football
- LaTravion Jackson – Hardin Simmons University, Football
- Javion Morrow – Louisiana Christian College, Football
- Michael Olvera – Louisiana Christian College, Football
- Domar Roberson - Trinity Valley College, Football - Committed (Not Signing on Wednesday)
- Mahogani Wilson – Navarro College, Volleyball
Garrison
- DeMarcus Miller - Southwestern Assemblies of God University
- Jeremiah Williams -Southwestern Assemblies of God University
- Jaylon Griffith - Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Sabine
- Conner Hubbard - Hendrix College.
- Jase Burns - Lamar University, Football
Longview
Timpson
- Braden Courtney - Lamar University, Football
- Hunter Tipton- Tyler Junior College, Football
Shelbyville
- Jakory Standley - East Texas Baptist University
Spring Hill
- Dominic Alexander - Northeastern State
Lindale
- Isaac Pollard - Missouri University of Science and Technology
Palestine
- Jarret Henry - Trinity Valley College
- Mason Mithcell
- Kobey Taylor - Northwestern Tech Kansas, Track
Pine Tree
- Amahd Washington - Southeastern Oklahoma State, Football
- Jamaya Davis - Mountain View College, Volleyball
Van
- KD Erskine - Trinity Valley College, Football
- Reed Johnson - Howard Payne, Football
- Isabella Garza - University of Texas at Dallas, Softball
Edgewood
- Dailyn Hewitt - Northwestern Oklahoma, Football
- Kirk Dillard - Northwestern Oklahoma, Football
Brownsboro
- Emma Barrentine - Hendrix College, Softball
Cayuga
- Gracey Conrad - Navarro Junior College, Softball
- Earin Thompson- University of Texas at Tyler, Women’s Track
