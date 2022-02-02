Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas athletes participate in National Signing Day

National signing day
National signing day(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many athletes in East Texas are waking up this morning with the hope of signing to a National University with hopes of becoming collegiate athletes.

Tyler Legacy

  • Donavan Jordan - Lamar University, Football
  • Colleen Gilliland- Little Rock, Arkansas, Soccer

Nacogdoches

  • Julia Bray- Shriener University, Soccer

Jacksonville

  • Derrion Hinton - East Central Oklahoma
  • Kalvin Bryant- Southwest Oklahoma
  • Aiden Gay - East Texas Baptist University

Gladewater

  • DJ Allen - Texas Christian University
  • JaKiyah Bell - Kilgore College, Basketball

Gilmer

Newton

  • DeAnthony Gatson - Louisiana Tech

Tatum

  • Summer Dancy-Vasquez - North Central Texas College, Volleyball
  • Jayden Boyd - Lamar University, Football
  • Jackson Richardson - Harding University, Football

Tyler High

  • KaDarius Tave- Kilgore College, Football
  • Eli Holt
  • JaKyron Lacy

Rusk

  • Heston Kelly - Stephen. F. Austin University, Football

Kilgore

  • Alex Chavez - Missouri Southern University
  • Chris McGhee - Southern Nazarene University
  • Jermaine Roney - Fort Hayes State University

Chapel Hill

  • Solomon Macfoy - Midwestern
  • JK Davis - South Eastern University
  • Devin Howland - East Texas Baptist University
  • Ladainian Mosley - East Texas Baptist University
  • Brach Dyer - East Texas Baptist University
  • Izaya Brooks - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
  • Jatavion Watson - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Bullard

  • Kade Verden - Lamar University, Football
  • Jaden Jeter - Nicholls State University, Soccer
  • Kaylee Paul - Stephen F. Austin State University, Softball

Marshall

  • Emily Blalock – East Texas Baptist University, Cheer
  • Isaiah Alexander – Pittsburg State University, Football
  • Frank (Buck) Buchanan IV – Louisiana Tech University, Football
  • Terrell Davis – Hardin Simmons University, Football
  • LaTravion Jackson – Hardin Simmons University, Football
  • Javion Morrow – Louisiana Christian College, Football
  • Michael Olvera – Louisiana Christian College, Football
  • Domar Roberson - Trinity Valley College, Football - Committed (Not Signing on Wednesday)
  • Mahogani Wilson – Navarro College, Volleyball

Garrison

  • DeMarcus Miller - Southwestern Assemblies of God University
  • Jeremiah Williams -Southwestern Assemblies of God University
  • Jaylon Griffith - Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Sabine

  • Conner Hubbard - Hendrix College.
  • Jase Burns - Lamar University, Football

Longview

Timpson

  • Braden Courtney - Lamar University, Football
  • Hunter Tipton- Tyler Junior College, Football

Shelbyville

  • Jakory Standley - East Texas Baptist University

Spring Hill

  • Dominic Alexander - Northeastern State

Lindale

  • Isaac Pollard - Missouri University of Science and Technology

Palestine

  • Jarret Henry - Trinity Valley College
  • Mason Mithcell
  • Kobey Taylor - Northwestern Tech Kansas, Track

Pine Tree

  • Amahd Washington - Southeastern Oklahoma State, Football
  • Jamaya Davis - Mountain View College, Volleyball

Van

  • KD Erskine - Trinity Valley College, Football
  • Reed Johnson - Howard Payne, Football
  • Isabella Garza - University of Texas at Dallas, Softball

Edgewood

  • Dailyn Hewitt - Northwestern Oklahoma, Football
  • Kirk Dillard - Northwestern Oklahoma, Football

Brownsboro

  • Emma Barrentine - Hendrix College, Softball

Cayuga

  • Gracey Conrad - Navarro Junior College, Softball
  • Earin Thompson- University of Texas at Tyler, Women’s Track

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police are investigating after a body was found near Trane Technologies.
Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Overton train incident
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Missing Smith County teen has been found, is receiving medical treatment
The Longview Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a Texas...
Early morning fire heavily damges Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview

Latest News

Ike Mills
Central Heights honors Ike Mills, sweeps Huntington for homecoming
TJ Hammond under Center for Lufkin in 2021 (KTRE)
Lufkin football preparing for new direction as UIL Realignment approaches
WEBXTRA: Lufkin football preparing for new direction as UIL Realignment approaches
WEBXTRA: Lufkin football preparing for new direction as UIL Realignment approaches
“His senior year, I forget who we were playing, and they were warming up and I looked at him,...
Parents of 49er Trent Williams proud of their former Longview Lobo, but not surprised