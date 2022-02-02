East Texas athletes participate in National Signing Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many athletes in East Texas are waking up this morning with the hope of signing to a National University with hopes of becoming collegiate athletes.

Tyler Legacy

Donavan Jordan - Lamar University, Football

Colleen Gilliland- Little Rock, Arkansas, Soccer

Nacogdoches

Julia Bray- Shriener University, Soccer

Jacksonville

Derrion Hinton - East Central Oklahoma

Kalvin Bryant- Southwest Oklahoma

Aiden Gay - East Texas Baptist University

Gladewater

DJ Allen - Texas Christian University

JaKiyah Bell - Kilgore College, Basketball

Gilmer

Newton

DeAnthony Gatson - Louisiana Tech

Tatum

Summer Dancy-Vasquez - North Central Texas College, Volleyball

Jayden Boyd - Lamar University, Football

Jackson Richardson - Harding University, Football

Tyler High

KaDarius Tave- Kilgore College, Football

Eli Holt

JaKyron Lacy

Rusk

Heston Kelly - Stephen. F. Austin University, Football

Kilgore

Alex Chavez - Missouri Southern University

Chris McGhee - Southern Nazarene University

Jermaine Roney - Fort Hayes State University

Chapel Hill

Solomon Macfoy - Midwestern

JK Davis - South Eastern University

Devin Howland - East Texas Baptist University

Ladainian Mosley - East Texas Baptist University

Brach Dyer - East Texas Baptist University

Izaya Brooks - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Jatavion Watson - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Bullard

Kade Verden - Lamar University, Football

Jaden Jeter - Nicholls State University, Soccer

Kaylee Paul - Stephen F. Austin State University, Softball

Marshall

Emily Blalock – East Texas Baptist University, Cheer

Isaiah Alexander – Pittsburg State University, Football

Frank (Buck) Buchanan IV – Louisiana Tech University, Football

Terrell Davis – Hardin Simmons University, Football

LaTravion Jackson – Hardin Simmons University, Football

Javion Morrow – Louisiana Christian College, Football

Michael Olvera – Louisiana Christian College, Football

Domar Roberson - Trinity Valley College, Football - Committed (Not Signing on Wednesday)

Mahogani Wilson – Navarro College, Volleyball

Garrison

DeMarcus Miller - Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Jeremiah Williams -Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Jaylon Griffith - Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Sabine

Conner Hubbard - Hendrix College.

Jase Burns - Lamar University, Football

Longview

Timpson

Braden Courtney - Lamar University, Football

Hunter Tipton- Tyler Junior College, Football

Shelbyville

Jakory Standley - East Texas Baptist University

Spring Hill

Dominic Alexander - Northeastern State

Lindale

Isaac Pollard - Missouri University of Science and Technology

Palestine

Jarret Henry - Trinity Valley College

Mason Mithcell

Kobey Taylor - Northwestern Tech Kansas, Track

Pine Tree

Amahd Washington - Southeastern Oklahoma State, Football

Jamaya Davis - Mountain View College, Volleyball

Van

KD Erskine - Trinity Valley College, Football

Reed Johnson - Howard Payne, Football

Isabella Garza - University of Texas at Dallas, Softball

Edgewood

Dailyn Hewitt - Northwestern Oklahoma, Football

Kirk Dillard - Northwestern Oklahoma, Football

Brownsboro

Emma Barrentine - Hendrix College, Softball

Cayuga

Gracey Conrad - Navarro Junior College, Softball

Earin Thompson- University of Texas at Tyler, Women’s Track

