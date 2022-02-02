Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deputies arrest Alto man for alleged child porn uploads

Juan Aguilar (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Jan. 27 in connection with allegations that he posted images of child pornography online.

Juan Aguilar, 41, of Alto, is still being held in the Cherokee County jail on a second-degree felony possession of child porn charge. His bond amount has been set at $500,000.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said the Alto Police Department go a complaint about Aguilar posting child porn online, and the law enforcement agency requested assistance from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He added that CCSO investigators took the case over, and Aguilar was arrested on Jan. 27.

