Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Longview prepares for winter weather

Treating roads in Longview
Treating roads in Longview((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Like other cities in the East Texas area, the City of Longview is preparing for the inclement weather.

Dump trucks have been converted to help treat bridges and overpasses if the need arises. Crews are on standby if they are called upon. The city will be treating the bridges and overpasses with a magnesium chloride mixture. The city also advises people that if we do get inclement weather that it may be best to stay at home until it warms up.

“Here at the City of Longview, we’ve got to be prepared for the incidents when we do have some of that winter weather. We are not set up to if we have a giant amount of snow to go and clear all of our streets. It’s not practical for us in our situation,” said city spokesperson Shawn Hara.

Hara added that the city will have crews on hand with chainsaws to clear downed trees out of the roadway. They will not be clearing trees from people’s property or from electrical lines.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police are investigating after a body was found near Trane Technologies.
Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Missing Smith County teen has been found, is receiving medical treatment
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Overton train incident
The Longview Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a Texas...
Early morning fire heavily damges Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview

Latest News

WebXtra: East Texas customers head to hardware stores for freeze prevention
WebXtra: East Texas customers head to hardware stores for freeze prevention
WebXtra: East Texas customers head to hardware stores for freeze prevention
Hazardous driving conditions expected for East Texas with freezing rain, sleet
Check presentation
WEBXTRA: CenterPoint Energy makes $25K donation for Kilgore College nursing facility