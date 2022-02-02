City of Longview prepares for winter weather

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Like other cities in the East Texas area, the City of Longview is preparing for the inclement weather.

Dump trucks have been converted to help treat bridges and overpasses if the need arises. Crews are on standby if they are called upon. The city will be treating the bridges and overpasses with a magnesium chloride mixture. The city also advises people that if we do get inclement weather that it may be best to stay at home until it warms up.

“Here at the City of Longview, we’ve got to be prepared for the incidents when we do have some of that winter weather. We are not set up to if we have a giant amount of snow to go and clear all of our streets. It’s not practical for us in our situation,” said city spokesperson Shawn Hara.

Hara added that the city will have crews on hand with chainsaws to clear downed trees out of the roadway. They will not be clearing trees from people’s property or from electrical lines.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.