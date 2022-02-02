Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina Brewing Company in Lufkin is permanently closing

The restaurant and brewery has been serving the community for the past three years.
By Brianna Linn
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina Brewing Company in Lufkin will be permanently closing Saturday, February 5th.

The establishment has been serving the Lufkin community for the past three years. City mayor and owner of the restaurant Mark Hicks said the decision was a hard one to make, but the current economic conditions brought on by the pandemic emphasized their challenges.

“There’s a lot of shortages obviously right now with everyday products, food shortages, costs are increasing, inflation is obviously a concern of ours. And it is hard to find good people,” Hicks said.

Hicks said they have considered closing since the fourth quarter of 2021, he wants to thank the community for their loyal business.

