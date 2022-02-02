14-year-old charged in connection with sibling’s shooting death in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the shooting death of his 8-year-old brother.

“Investigators have followed the physical evidence and witness statements, and the 14-year-old brother is now in custody for the offense of murder,” a press release stated.

On Saturday, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an 8-year-old boy that had been shot in the head at about 6:20 p.m., the press release stated. When deputies responded to the home on County Road 2911, they found the child on the back porch with people attempting life-saving measures.

The boy, who was later identified as Zayden Worley, died later Saturday at Children’s Hospital in Dallas, the press release stated. An autopsy was conducted at the Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas.

“It was reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child,” the press release stated. “Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors.”

According to the press release, three juveniles were alone at their grandfather and grandmother’s house when the shooting incident happened.

Henderson County’s 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant for the property.

“Investigators have continuously worked this case and the physical evidence recovered from the scene and autopsy show the initial report of how this happened is not possible,” the press release stated.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Wednesday that there “was no possible way a stray bullet could have caused this.”

When asked if Zayden was struck by a rifle or pistol bullet, Hillhouse said the autopsy showed that Zayden was struck by a “small-caliber round.”

The sheriff said he thinks that the 14-year-old boy intentionally shot his brother. The Henderson County Sheriff’s office will decide on whether to treat the boy as an adult or a juvenile, Hillhouse said.

Hillhouse said the case is still under investigation and that additional charges could be pending against the 14-year-old’s guardians.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted on the case by the Henderson County Attorney’s Office, the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services, the press release stated.

