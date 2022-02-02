Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return

#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return
#14 Red Raiders beat #23 Texas in Chris Beard’s return(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This was a game every Red Raider fan had been waiting for and in front of a sold out crowd, the 14th ranked Red Raiders knocked off #23 Texas, 77-64, at the United Supermarkets Arena.

It was the return of Chris Beard, who left after 5 years of coaching the Red Raiders and taking the program to new heights to coach rival Texas.

This was not a night to boo Chris Beard, but to cheer a loyal Mark Adams, who opted to stay in Lubbock despite not knowing he would end up getting the Texas Tech head coaching job.

The Red Raiders opened up a 14 point halftime lead.The Red Raiders move to 17-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12.

Tech is now a perfect 14-0 at home!

A big night for the Red Raiders and the fans, but it’s on to the next game, Tech is at West Virginia Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police are investigating after a body was found near Trane Technologies.
Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Overton train incident
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Missing Smith County teen has been found, is receiving medical treatment
The Longview Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a Texas...
Early morning fire heavily damges Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview

Latest News

Justin Garcia (KTRE)
SFA Track putting out success with indoor season
Baylor MBB
No. 8 Baylor holds off West Virginia
Gavi Kensmil (SFA Athletics)
‘Jacks Gavin Kensmil surpasses 1K point mark
SFA Ladyjacks (KTRE)
Ladyjacks shake off early rust and take down Seattle