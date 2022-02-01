Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco rapper 'Hotboy Wes' out on bond after robbery arrest

Rapper Wesley Lewis "Hotboy Wes"
Rapper Wesley Lewis "Hotboy Wes"(Obtained by KWTX)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Monday arrested a well-known Waco rap artist.

Wesley Takquan Lewis, also known as “Hotboy Wes,” was arrested Monday afternoon. The 26-year-old Lewis was wanted on a Hewitt Police Department robbery warrant.

Lewis was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

He was listed on the McLennan County Jail log Monday night with two additional charges from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm.

According to officials with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis was in a vehicle stopped at 9th and Colcord in Waco at the time he was spotted by authorities and taken into custody.

A stolen gun was recovered from the vehicle, officials said, and three additional suspected gang members inside the vehicle were also arrested.

Members of the MCSO’s Fugitive Apprehension and Special Task (FAST) Unit are on the federal task force.

KWTX archives show Lewis was accused in February 2020 of running the mother of his children off the road with the kids in the car.

According to Vibe, a hip-hop publication, Gucci Mane signed Hotboy Wes to his new 1017 records in the summer of 2021.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

