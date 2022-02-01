Updated day-by-day forecast for First Alert Weather Days

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A strong storm system is headed to East Texas with a big push of cold air. Rain will begin ahead of the cold front Wednesday evening.

Some rain could be heavy at times Wednesday evening and overnight into early Thursday morning.

The cold front begins to slowly push into East Texas with temperatures dropping to near freezing by the normal morning commute Thursday morning. This will start a change over from rain to a freezing rain and sleet mix. This wintry mix will continue much of the day Thursday and not completely end until Thursday late afternoon and evening.

Ice accumulations are likely especially in northwestern counties of East Texas. A winter storm watch is in effect for these counties from Wednesday through Thursday. Accumulations of up to half an inch are possible within the winter storm watch area.

Other parts of East Texas could see up to a quarter of an inch of accumulated ice. Travel problems with slick bridges and overpasses are likely Thursday. The wintry mix will come to an end with bitterly cold temperatures Thursday night.

Any accumulation will last through Friday morning with temperatures dipping into the teens and twenties. Some melting is possible Friday afternoon, but slick spots will still be possible in some areas Saturday morning.

