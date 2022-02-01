Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few showers may continue through the night tonight but should be very light overnight and during the day on Tuesday. Increased chances for heavier rainfall are expected on Wednesday as we prepare for a strong, Arctic, Cold front to pass through East Texas. Rain is expected overnight on Wednesday, but as temperatures drop all day on Thursday, the liquid precipitation is expected to turn over to Freezing Rain, Sleet, and some snow during the day. Precipitation becomes frozen earlier on Thursday over NW Counties...late morning, later in the day the farther you go east. Most of the precipitation should end by late Thursday afternoon. A Re-Freeze of any liquid on roadways is certainly a possibility on Friday morning...that is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday and Friday. Some dangerous road conditions are possible as the day moves along on Thursday as the cold air continues to filter into East Texas. Temperatures may begin to drop below freezing during the morning over NW counties and during the afternoon over central counties, turning the liquid on the surface to patches of ice...certainly more likely later Thursday into Friday morning. Along with the freezing rain, some sleet and some snow will also be possible. Again, later Thursday, the precipitation moves NE, out of East Texas so the only dangers will be a re-freeze of bridges, overpasses, and roadways on Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will likely rise above freezing for several hours, hopefully with that and the breeze conditions, the roads should dry. We will monitor this very closely for you in the upcoming days. Please remain Weather Alert. On Saturday, the sun returns as partly cloudy skies are expected. Even more sunshine on Sunday and Monday is expected. Very COLD mornings are likely on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday...so we will need to be vigilant, and protect the 4 Ps. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Please stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.