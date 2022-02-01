Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
No. 8 Baylor holds off West Virginia

By Darby Brown
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Without LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler, Baylor defeated West Virginia 81-77 at home Monday night.

The Bears struggled from the free throw line, especially in the first half they went 5-13 from the stripe.

James Akinjo lead the scoring for the Bears with 25 points. Jeremy Sochan also had a big game with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Matthew Mayer was scoreless in the first half, but came up big down the stretch with 9 points.

Baylor improves to 7-2 in Big 12 play. The Bears will face No. 10 Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday.

