Nacogdoches Public Works prepares trucks for winter storm

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Public Works crew was hard at work at their facility Tuesday as they go about a third round of preparations for potentially hazardous road conditions this week. Public Works Manager Cary Walker said safety is a top priority when it comes to the weather.

“Prepare for the worst, pray for the best,” said Walker. “That’s our motto and that’s the way we work, so we’re doing this again for the third time. Storm will clear this week and by Monday we’ll have our truck back in service and fixing potholes we hope.”

Not all of the equipment is immediately ready to go. The primary truck serves multiple purposes, mostly for filling in potholes, but today it was fitted with a specialty sand spreader for the gravel. Matthew Eberlan and his fellow Public Works members also had the dump trucks, their hydraulics and the spreader system tested so that they are all in good shape ahead of Thursday.

“We are going to dump a load of this rock in there,” said Eberlan. “And then we are going to test it all out to make sure that it’s in working order before Thursday. We do it a couple days in advance in case something is not working, we can get it working before the storm hits.”

Walker was part of a managers meeting this morning where city officials continued to prepare for Thursday. Walker also said there is a tailgate meeting at 6:30 every morning with his crews so they know exactly what they need to do and where they can go to best assist the city.

“We’ll go ahead and load this truck with that gravel material,” said Walker. “And we do all of our bridges and hills and slopes and we’ll also assist our fire and EMS guys when they need help getting in and out of a location during calls.”

