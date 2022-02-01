Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Murder trial day 5: Sentencing phase continues following guilty verdict for Kristian Perdomo

By Lexi Vennetti and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - 10:10 a.m. - The state’s next witness is Deputy Michael Johnson of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office who was called to the scene of a dead body found outside a home on Dec. 15, 2018.

The defense asks Johnson about witnesses who heard what they say sounded like fireworks. Johnson confirms this and says witnesses said they would frequently hear gunshots.

10:05 a.m. - The state called a Tyler police officer who was a crime scene investigator in the killing of Bennie Jackson on Dec. 10, 2018. The officer confirmed that two cartridge casings were found on the scene, one in the grass and one near the body on the front porch. The casings match the type from Brockman’s murder scene.

The officer testifies that marijuana was found in the home and that the amount was for more than personal use. However, no fingerprints or DNA were found at the scene that would tie Perdomo to the incident.

The defense asks the officer if there was any video surveillance from surrounding homes. The officer says there is nothing tying Perdomo to the homicide, be it clothing fibers, video evidence, witnesses or vehicle.

The state then calls Dr. Stephen Lenfest, a Dallas County medical examiner. Lenfest performed an autopsy on Jackson on Dec. 11, 2018. The autopsy noted two gunshot wounds on the right side of Jackson’s face. The autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was a homicide via gunshot wounds to the head.

The defense then asks about the results of a toxicology report on Jackson. Lenfest confirmed the victim tested negative for drugs.

The sentencing phase in the murder trial of Kristian Leonardo Perdomo continued Tuesday with the state calling witnesses to testify about homicides they believe, but have not proven, Perdomo committed.

The first witness is Dr. Danielle Armstrong, who performed an autopsy on Joel Savilla on Dec. 9, 2018. The state claims that Savilla’s killing is “awfully similar” to the murder of Bradley Brockman, who Perdomo was convicted of murdering. Armstrong confirms that Savilla was killed of a gunshot wound to the head. The defense asks if methamphetamine was found at the scene, which Armstrong confirms it was. The state asks Armstrong if the presence of methamphetamine changes the cause of death. She confirms it does not.

