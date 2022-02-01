East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles here and there. Chances for rain remain slight today with just an isolated shower possible into the afternoon. Expect mild temperatures again with highs today reaching the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be cloudy again with chances for rain increasing through the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and rain becomes likely by tomorrow late afternoon and evening. The rain will transition to a freezing rain and sleet mix early Thursday and will continue as a wintry mix through the day, changing to snow briefly before coming to an end Thursday afternoon. Ice is expected to accumulate especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Temperatures drop into the teens and 20s by Friday morning, so slick spots remain for the Friday commute to work and school.

