Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles here and there.  Chances for rain remain slight today with just an isolated shower possible into the afternoon.  Expect mild temperatures again with highs today reaching the mid 60s.  Tomorrow will be cloudy again with chances for rain increasing through the day.  Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and rain becomes likely by tomorrow late afternoon and evening.  The rain will transition to a freezing rain and sleet mix early Thursday and will continue as a wintry mix through the day, changing to snow briefly before coming to an end Thursday afternoon.  Ice is expected to accumulate especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.  Temperatures drop into the teens and 20s by Friday morning, so slick spots remain for the Friday commute to work and school.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazardous road conditions possible for upcoming First Alert Weather Days
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Aaron John Woods, Dakota Ryan Low
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office ID’s home invasion suspects
First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-1-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-1-22
Warm through Wed. Rain begins Wed and continues through Thu PM, switching to Fz. Precip Midday...
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Warm through Wed. Rain begins Wed and continues through Thu PM, switching to Fz. Precip Midday...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Hazardous road conditions possible for upcoming First Alert Weather Days