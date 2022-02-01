Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing since Jan. 24

Charles Andrew Taylor, Jr is missing.
Charles Andrew Taylor, Jr is missing.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a missing man.

The sheriff’s office working to find Charles Andrew Taylor Jr., 34, who has not been seen since Monday, Jan. 24. around 3 p.m. He was last seen near Nash Farms Road which is located near Texas SH 155 and FM 729 (Dalton’s Corner area) of Marion County, the sheriff’s office says.

Taylor is a black male, 6′02″ tall and weighing 140 pounds. He is described as having a thin build, black hair, brown eyes, and usually is wearing thick glasses.

It is unknown what Charles was wearing or if he had access to a vehicle when he disappeared.

Anyone with information on Charles Taylor Jr. is asked to please contact Inv. Chuck Rogers at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (903) 665-3961 or (903) 665-3962.

