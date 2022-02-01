Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing since Jan. 24

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a missing man.

The sheriff’s office working to find Charles Andrew Taylor Jr., 34, who has not been seen since Monday, Jan. 24. around 3 p.m. He was last seen near Nash Farms Road which is located near Texas SH 155 and FM 729 (Dalton’s Corner area) of Marion County, the sheriff’s office says.

Taylor is a black male, 6′02″ tall and weighing 140 pounds. He is described as having a thin build, black hair, brown eyes, and usually is wearing thick glasses.

It is unknown what Charles was wearing or if he had access to a vehicle when he disappeared.

Anyone with information on Charles Taylor Jr. is asked to please contact Inv. Chuck Rogers at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (903) 665-3961 or (903) 665-3962.

Charles Andrew Taylor, Jr is missing. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.