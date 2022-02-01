Man arrested for livestock theft in Shelby, Upshur counties

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County man has been arrested for alleged livestock theft, bad check, insurance fraud, and evading/resisting arrest.

Charles Allen Robinson Jr. is charged with two separate theft of livestock charges for Shelby County, related to the theft of 157 cows and 26 heifers. In Upshur county, he is charged with livestock theft of 13 head of cattle. Another charge in Shelby County for issuance of bad check is related to payment for cattle. He also faces evading/resisting arrest in Rusk County, and insurance fraud in Henderson County.

All the crimes were committed in September and October 2021 and after a lengthy investigation, the TSCRA, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers obtained an arrest warrant for Robinson on Jan. 27. The special rangers were assisted by DPS and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.

Robinson’s bonds are pre-set at $267,000. The bonds on the three Shelby County felony warrants will be set upon his arraignment there. The investigation continues with other charges possible. Upon conviction, the Theft of Livestock charge in Texas carries a penalty range of 2 to 10 years in state prison and/or $10,000 fine.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand said this case is a good reminder it’s important for any livestock business to maintain good, clear accounting records and never accept partial payment.

“But if something goes sideways,” he said, “TSCRA can step in to help. We’ve been doing it since 1877.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.