Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Investigators in Texas’ Hill Country need help identifying human remains

American White male between the ages of 24 and 39 years of age. The height of the subject was...
American White male between the ages of 24 and 39 years of age. The height of the subject was to be between 4’11” and 5’7”.(Texas Rangers/LLano Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LLANO COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Llano County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the remains of a man found on April 1, 2018 on a ranch in western Llano County.

The Texas State University Forensic Anthropology Center took possession of the remains for analysis and reported the remains were those of a White male between the ages of 24 and 39.

The man’s height was reportedly in between 4′11″ and 5′7″.

A facial reconstruction was completed by a Forensic Imaging Specialist with the Texas Ranger’s Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

This male subject has been entered into NAMUS under #UP17738.

If you recognize the person in this image and he has been missing or not heard from since sometime before the end of 2017, contact Investigator Bucky Boswell at the Llano County Sheriff’s Office 325-247-5767 or email bucky.boswell@co.llano.tx.u

This male subject has been entered into NAMUS under #UP17738.
This male subject has been entered into NAMUS under #UP17738.(Texas Ranger’s of the Texas Department of Public Safety)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler police are investigating after a body was found near Trane Technologies.
Dead person found on side of road on Troup Highway in Tyler
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Overton police are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a train early Tuesday morning.
Man killed in Overton train incident
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for East Texans to be on the lookout for a teenager...
Missing Smith County teen has been found, is receiving medical treatment
The Longview Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a Texas...
Early morning fire heavily damges Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview

Latest News

Tomato Republic headed to Broadway? KLTV
Tomato Republic, film about Jacksonville politics, may be bound for Broadway
Tomato Republic headed to Broadway? KLTV
Tomato Republic, film about Jacksonille politics, may be headed to Broadway
TxDot distributes brine solution on major roadways.
TxDOT begins treating roadways in anticipation of expected winter weather
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas