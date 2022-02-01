Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

HBCUs receive second day of bomb threats

Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and...
Morgan State University in Baltimore is one of at least 13 historically Black colleges and universities across the country to receive a bomb threat.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bomb threats forced several historically Black colleges and universities to go on lockdown early Tuesday morning.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. and Morgan State University in Baltimore are two of at least 13 HBCUs across the country to receive such threats.

Authorities at Howard determined there is no actual threat and reopened the campus after sweeping it for suspicious activity.

Morgan State is still assessing the situation.

Other schools in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Kentucky and Mississippi also received threats Tuesday.

That comes after at least six HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Monday.

Howard has received three such threats so far this year.

Tuesday marks the start of Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Hazardous road conditions possible for upcoming First Alert Weather Days
Aaron John Woods, Dakota Ryan Low
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office ID’s home invasion suspects
First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
Frankie Mealer
Nacogdoches man gets 45 years for drugging, sexually assaulting children

Latest News

You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
FILE PHOTO - Michael Avenatti rests his case without testifying in his trial against Stormy...
Avenatti decides not to testify at trial vs. Stormy Daniels
Charles Allen Robinson Jr.
Man arrested for livestock theft in Shelby, Upshur counties
A woman’s body was found inside a plastic container that was in a pickup truck, the Ascension...
Woman’s body found in plastic container in Louisiana truck