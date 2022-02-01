Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
M/Cloudy to Cloudy and warm through Wed PM, then very cold air moves in. Winter Storm Watches for a good portions of East Texas on Thursday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... First Alert Weather Day(s) for Thursday and Friday / Winter Storm Watch for Portions of East Texas. A vigorous Winter Storm System is expected to move into East Texas starting very late on Wednesday over NW sections of East Texas, then spreading into the rest of the Winter Storm Watch areas as temperatures drop to near and below freezing. Heavy rainfall is expected to begin falling later Wednesday and will begin to transition into Freezing Rain/Sleet very late on Wednesday over NW sections and then over much of East Texas during the day on Thursday as we get colder and colder. Ice accumulations of 1/4″ is possible within the watch area which will cause very dangerous driving conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. Precipitation should end late on Thursday afternoon/evening, but a few areas of lt. sleet/lt. freezing rain/flurries will be possible late Thursday evening as the precipitation comes to an end. If anything remains wet overnight Thursday into Friday morning, a re-freeze will take place keeping driving conditions very hazardous. During the day on Friday, we should see some nice drying as some sunshine is expected and temperatures rise well above freezing during the day. Please pay close attention to any changing conditions between now and the beginning of the winter weather event. We will continue to update you several times a day. If you don’t need to go out on Thursday/Friday, it would be a good idea to just stay home. Sunday through Tuesday should be mostly sunny to sunny with very chilly mornings and warming afternoons. No precipitation is expected.

