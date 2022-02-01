East Texas ball players training as they wait for MLB lockout to end

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Professional baseball players are continuing to work out from their offseason homes as the start of the MLB season remains in jeopardy.

Pitchers and catchers are set to return to their spring training home mid February. The specific date for Tyler native and World Series champion A.J. Minter is the 12th. He is not sure if that will happen. He actually has no answer on when he might be told he can enter a Braves facility.

“To be honest we don’t know when it is going to start,” Minter said. “It is frustrating but you have to stay ready.”

Minter was one of nine professional players using the Tyler APEC facility .on Monday morning, the same day that the owners and player representatives were set to meet over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Joining him was Braves veteran and former Angelina College Roadrunner Josh Tomlin.

“It should not be a distraction for any player,” Tomlin said. “You are going to go to your gym or your local high school fields and do your thing.”

Grayson Rodriguez has quickly climbed through the minors despite missing a season during the pandemic. While the MLB level returned on a delayed season in 2020, the minors shut down and Rodriguez was limited with on field work. The top pitching prospect in all of baseball is continuing his workouts and trying to be a role model to young players.

“If there is any question they have they feel comfortable to reach out to me,” Rodriguez said. “I just help any way I can. I try to create a future for those guys as well. "

Tomlin said players should have an idea on what to do to be ready. He points to that shortened pandemic season.

We got a sneak peak [of this] in the pandemic,” Tomlin said. “We did not know when we were going to play. It is the same scenario. We have been priming for this so we will go about it that same way. "

