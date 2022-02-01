Early morning fire at a Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department was called out Tuesday morning to a structure fire at a Texas Spine & Joint Hospital facility in Longview located at 725 North 4th St.

Crews were called out to the 700 block of 4th Street where traffic was shut down just north of East Marshall Ave.

The fire was not at the hospital. It was at one of the freestanding outpatient MRI Units in Longview. According to Jess Mowery, the regional director of marketing and clinic operations for the clinic, no patients were involved.

There is significant damage that will require the rebuilding of the roof and quite a bit of the structure before it is useful again, Mowery said.

It appears the fire started in an electrical room between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m., Mowery said.

“Currently my team is out on the scene and gathering up information, we hope to have some information within the next couple of hours, “ said Kevin May, Longview Fire Marshal.

As of right now, the cause is undetermined but investigators with the department are on the scene gathering information.

