Dan McKaughan, candidate for U.S. Congress, vows to defend Constitution if elected

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Dan McKaughan, a candidate for the 8th seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, appeared on East Texas Now Tuesday to discuss his campaign.

McKaughan is a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander from Montgomery.

McKaughan joins 10 other candidates in the Republican primary for the open seat being vacated by Kevin Brady.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.