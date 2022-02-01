Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dan McKaughan, candidate for U.S. Congress, vows to defend Constitution if elected

By Jeremy Butler
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Dan McKaughan, a candidate for the 8th seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, appeared on East Texas Now Tuesday to discuss his campaign.

McKaughan is a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander from Montgomery.

McKaughan joins 10 other candidates in the Republican primary for the open seat being vacated by Kevin Brady.

