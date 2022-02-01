‘Athletes That Care’ donates filled backpacks to children going into foster care

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - When foster children are relocated, they often must throw their belongings in a trash bag when they go. When a Diana woman heard about that, she thought those children might feel like their things are just trash. So she thought she’d get backpacks to some of those kids in East Texas.

“I was cleaning out my daughter’s closet and realized that we had tons of athletic backpacks that are no longer used. And so I kind of put these two ideas together and we worked with Buckner, and began the process of collecting backpacks for at risk kids,” James said.

Lori’s daughter LiAnn James is a senior at Diana High School, and both volunteered to help out at Longview’s Homeless Resource Day on January 27, but they’re always looking for backpacks for their non-profit: Athletes That Care.

“We try and provide a backpack with toiletries, an activity book while they wait, a blanket, sometimes new pajamas and a stuffed animal. And whenever they present it to the kids, it just helps them psychologically,” LiAnn said.

Lori says when they get their needed donations they’ll hold a packing party with the volunteers, most of whom are Diana High School athletes.

“In 2019 we gave away our one-thousandth bag, so we’re well in excess of that,” Lori said.

Lori says they’ve donated to a number of organizations.

“Azleway Boys Ranch, we’ve donated to CPS, the Rainbow Room, to the sheriff’s department, the Longview Police Department,” Lori said, just to name a few.

As far as the high school volunteers, it helps them, too.

“It allows the kids to see something that they just don’t ever get access to, because a lot of us have more than we need. And so, it brings attention to the young ladies and the young men in our school. Especially that there’s something bigger than what we do,” Lori said.

When ready, the backpacks are delivered to whoever needs them, where they wait for a child who could use a backpack hug.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.