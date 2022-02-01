Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

1 student killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Minnesota school

Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.(CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFIELD, Minn. (Gray News) - Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.

The official said the second shooting victim is in critical condition. It occurred at the South Education Center, and local law enforcement and emergency services responded, as well as ATF officials.

A spokesman said officers discovered the two students shot on the sidewalk outside the school. The shooter ran away from the school, and law enforcement is searching for them.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

No additional information on a suspect or the victims was provided.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Hazardous road conditions possible for upcoming First Alert Weather Days
Aaron John Woods, Dakota Ryan Low
Rusk County Sheriff’s Office ID’s home invasion suspects
Frankie Mealer
Nacogdoches man gets 45 years for drugging, sexually assaulting children
First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA
Company says its first all-electric passenger airplane is almost ready to fly.
PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly
Firefighters are monitoring a fire at a North Carolina fertilizer plant.
Thousands flee homes near N. Carolina fertilizer plant fire
First Alert Weather Days
Heavy rainfall expected ahead of First Alert Weather Days