WebXtra: Nacogdoches County DA requests more prosecutors

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County District Attorney Andrew Jones is asking the county to hire two additional prosecutors. Jones says there aren’t enough prosecutors to handle all the cases that keep piling up since the onset of the pandemic.

There are currently four prosecutors, though one is about to quit. That position is being advertised, but Jones is hoping the court will eventually approve funding for two additional attorneys to bring the office up six full time prosecutors.

Today the court learned about the shortage in staff. County Judge Greg Sowell asked the court to think about the issue and be prepared to reach a solution at an upcoming workshop.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with district attorney Andrew Jones about the growing problem which he describes as critical.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.