Tyler Tree committee celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees at Bergfeld Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s urban forestry division hosted a tree planting event on Saturday to celebrate Arbor Day, a national event that brings awareness to the significance of trees in our communities.

Arbor Day was started over 100 years ago in Nebraska by a journalist named Julius Morton who proposed a tree-planting holiday due to the lack of evergreens around.

At Bergfeld Park, Arbor Day was celebrated by planting many different types of trees with the assistance of staff forester No. 5 from Texas A&M University Forest Services Daniel Duncum.

Duncum told East Texas News the numerous benefits that trees provide for citizens and the environment.

“Not only for the cleaner air, but obviously here in Texas for shade, fruit, food, nuts, fruit, and wildlife habitat,” Duncum said.

Duncum said that parks take manipulation, maintenance, and planting to help them stay a safe and fun environment.

Jeremy Priest, a member of the Tyler Trees Committee demonstrated to the audience how to properly plant trees while Duncum gave directions.

More than 62 different kinds of trees were planted at the park, including a unique tree called sweet gum which Duncum describes as multi-beneficial.

