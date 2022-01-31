Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Tree Committee celebrates Arbor Day by planting trees at Bergfeld Park

Arbor Day
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Arbor day began over 100 years ago in Nebraska by a journalist named Julius Morton who proposed a tree planting holiday due to the lack of evergreen around.

Saturday at Bergfeld Park, Arbor Day was celebrated by planting many different types of trees with the assistance of Staff Forester from Texas A&M University Forest Services, Daniel Duncum.

Duncum said the numerous benefits that trees provide for citizens and the environment.

“Not only for the cleaner air but obviously here in Texas for shade, fruit, food, nuts, wild life habitat,” says Duncum.

Over 62 different kinds of trees were planted here including a unique tree called sweet gum which Duncum describes as multi-beneficial.

“It’s a fast growing tree, good shade, normally good fall color and its got a medicinal benefit, it’s got shikimic acid in it which Is the active ingredient in Tamiflu, so our medicines comes from trees or plants, a lot of them come from trees,” says Duncan. “Urban forest doesn’t live forever, neither does the rural forest, we’ve got to manipulate it a little bit, get in there and do some planting, help the existing trees grow better and that’s what Arbor Day is all about.”

Arbor Day is held all over the country on different dates depending on which time is best to plant trees.

