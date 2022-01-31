Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT halts Monday’s pretreatment of East Texas roads due to rain

TxDOT
TxDOT((Source: KLTV))
By Jeff Chavez and Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT says they have halted today’s pretreatment of roads due to rain and will continue tomorrow.

They are preparing for potential winter weather and icy conditions forecasted for later this week.

According to TxDOT, I-20 and other major roadways will be pre-treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces. The process is a fast-moving mobile operation with minimal impacts to traffic. Drivers should allow a safe traveling distance between their vehicles and the mobile convoys distributing the pre-treatment materials.

Crews have readied equipment and materials to treat other roadways as warranted. Coordination efforts with local municipalities and law enforcement are also underway. TxDOT works closely with the National Weather Service to have the best available information preparing for a winter weather storm.

TxDOT personnel are monitoring forecasts and weather conditions and will respond as needed to ensure roadways remain open and safe for travel when possible.

