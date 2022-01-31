Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas police fatally shoot man threatening woman with knife

Police in Denton, Texas, say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was holding a...
Police in Denton, Texas, say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was holding a woman hostage.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENTON, Texas (AP) - Police in Denton, Texas, say an officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man who was holding a woman hostage.

Police Chief Frank Dixon says the shooting occurred early Saturday and no other injuries are reported. Dixon says officers responding to reports of a man threatening to kill himself found the man holding the woman by the neck.

Dixon said officers tried to talk with the man and that one officer shot him as he made stabbing motions toward the woman.

Dixon said the man went into a crouch, still holding the knife and was shot with a stun gun, then taken to a hospital where he died.

No names were released. Denton is located about 40 miles northwest of Dallas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

